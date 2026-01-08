Fire Spreads on Slopes of Mt. Ogi in Japan’s Yamanashi Prefecture
21:49 JST, January 8, 2026
A fire was reported on Mt. Ogi, which straddles the cities of Otsuki and Uenohara in Yamanashi Prefecture, by a resident of the area on Thursday morning.
Firefighting efforts have continued, including the use of helicopters to drop water on the flames. However, the fire was continuing to spread as of 4:00 p.m.
According to the Uenohara City fire department, the fire appeared to be spreading halfway up the Uenohara City side of the mountain. A forest fire advisory was issued for the city on the same day.
There have been no reports of injuries or damage to buildings so far.
