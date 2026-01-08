Nagasaki Protest Held against U.S. Military Action in Venezuela
17:14 JST, January 8, 2026
NAGASAKI — About 60 demonstrators gathered in Nagasaki City on Wednesday to protest the recent U.S. military operation that captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
The protest was held by a group made up of labor organizations in Nagasaki Prefecture as well as the prefectural committee of the Japanese Communist Party. Demonstrators held a banner reading, “Let’s spread from Nagasaki the voice calling to protect international law,” and called for expanding public opposition to what they described as the barbaric acts of the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.
A participant also read out a statement of protest, saying, “This is a clear violation of international law and is not permissible.”
Lawyer Iwao Yokoyama, a senior member of the group, said, “This would amount to saying that countries with large militaries can do whatever they want,” adding, “This is unacceptable under international law.”
