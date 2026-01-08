Hot word :

Cat Stationmaster Inauguration Ceremony Held in Wakayama Pref.; Yontama Take Charge at Kishi Station

The Yomiuri Shimbun
From left, Gotama, Yontama, and Rokutama are seen after receiving their appointments in Kinokawa, Wakayama Prefecture, on Wednesday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:30 JST, January 8, 2026

WAKAYAMA — The inauguration ceremony for Yontama to become the third feline stationmaster of Wakayama Electric Railway Co.’s Kishi Station in Kinokawa, Wakayama Prefecture, was held on Wednesday.

The station has experienced a surge in popularity since Tama became its first feline stationmaster in 2007. The position had been vacant since Nitama, Tama’s successor, passed away in November.

The newly appointed Yontama is a 9-year-old female who had been serving as stationmaster at the railway’s Idakiso Station in Wakayama City and other positions since 2018.

After receiving her appointment letter from the railway’s president, Mitsunobu Kojima, at the ceremony, Yontama responded with a “Meow.”

“She said ‘I’ll follow in Nitama’s ‘pawprints’ and work hard as Kishi’s stationmaster,’” said Kojima.

Two other cats currently work for the railway. On the same day, Gotama was appointed Yontama’s replacement at Idakiso Station, and Rokutama was also introduced as new employee.

