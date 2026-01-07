Tokyo Disneyland, Disneysea Hit Total 900 Million Visitors; Record Comes 42 Years After 1st Chiba Prefecture Disney Theme Park Opened

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Mickey Mouse appears on a float during a parade at Tokyo Disneyland in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, on Nov. 10.

Total visitor figures at Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea since their openings passed a combined 900 million on Tuesday, according to an announcement by Oriental Land Co., operator of the theme parks in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture.

The figure came 42 years and 266 days after Tokyo Disneyland’s opening in April 1983. The 100-million-visitor mark was achieved in May 1991, eight years and 45 days after opening, and reaching 200 million six years and 58 days later in July 1997.

With the opening of Tokyo DisneySea in September 2001, figures surged. Combined visitor figures reached 300 million in November 2002, after which the parks saw 100 million visitors every three to four years, until reaching the current figure.