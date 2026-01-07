Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>General News

Tokyo Disneyland, Disneysea Hit Total 900 Million Visitors; Record Comes 42 Years After 1st Chiba Prefecture Disney Theme Park Opened

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Mickey Mouse appears on a float during a parade at Tokyo Disneyland in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, on Nov. 10.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:17 JST, January 7, 2026

Total visitor figures at Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea since their openings passed a combined 900 million on Tuesday, according to an announcement by Oriental Land Co., operator of the theme parks in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture.

The figure came 42 years and 266 days after Tokyo Disneyland’s opening in April 1983. The 100-million-visitor mark was achieved in May 1991, eight years and 45 days after opening, and reaching 200 million six years and 58 days later in July 1997.

With the opening of Tokyo DisneySea in September 2001, figures surged. Combined visitor figures reached 300 million in November 2002, after which the parks saw 100 million visitors every three to four years, until reaching the current figure.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING