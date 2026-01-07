Kumamon Gets Over 3,700 New Year’s Greeting Cards; Delivered from 12 Countries, Regions
11:56 JST, January 7, 2026
KUMAMOTO — Kumamon, a popular mascot character tasked with promoting Kumamoto Prefecture, has received more than 3,700 New Year’s greeting cards for 2026, including some from overseas.
The character showcased some of the cards on Tuesday at the prefectural government office in Kumamoto City, saying it will reply to as many of the well-wishers as possible by sending autographs or messages.
There were 3,783 cards delivered as of Monday, fewer than last year by about 800. They were sent from all 47 prefectures, in addition to 12 countries and regions, such as Taiwan, Australia and the U.K.
Related Tags
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tokyo Zoo Wolf Believed to Have Used Vegetation Growing on Wall to Climb, Escape; Animal Living Happily after Recapture
-
M4.9 Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Neighboring Prefectures
-
Israeli Tourists Refused Accommodation at Hotel in Japan’s Nagano Pref., Prompting Protest by Israeli Embassy and Probe by Prefecture
-
Tsukiji Market Urges Tourists to Avoid Visiting in Year-End
-
Snow Expected in Tokyo, Neighboring Prefectures from Jan. 2 Afternoon to Jan. 3; 5-Centimeter Snow Fall Expected in Hakone, Tama, and Chichibu Areas
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
As Chinese Tourists Shun Japan, Hotels and Stores Suffer
-
Tokyo Economic Security Forum to Hold Inaugural Meeting Amid Tense Global Environment
-
Osaka-Kansai Expo’s Economic Impact Estimated at ¥3.6 Trillion, Takes Actual Visitor Numbers into Account
-
Economic Security Panels Debate Supply Chains, Rare Earths; Participants Emphasize Importance of Cooperation Among Allies
-
Japan, U.S. Start Talks on Tokyo’s $550 Bil. Investment in U.S.; Energy, AI Projects Were Focus of 1st Meeting