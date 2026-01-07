Kumamon Gets Over 3,700 New Year’s Greeting Cards; Delivered from 12 Countries, Regions

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Kumamon shows some of the New Year’s greeting cards it has received for 2026 in Kumamoto City on Tuesday.

KUMAMOTO — Kumamon, a popular mascot character tasked with promoting Kumamoto Prefecture, has received more than 3,700 New Year’s greeting cards for 2026, including some from overseas.

The character showcased some of the cards on Tuesday at the prefectural government office in Kumamoto City, saying it will reply to as many of the well-wishers as possible by sending autographs or messages.

There were 3,783 cards delivered as of Monday, fewer than last year by about 800. They were sent from all 47 prefectures, in addition to 12 countries and regions, such as Taiwan, Australia and the U.K.