Don’t Try This at Home: Edo Firemanship Preservation Association Members Perform Acrobatic Stunts for New Year’s Event Crowd
15:25 JST, January 6, 2026
Members of the Edo Firemanship Preservation Association, which preserves traditional Japanese firefighting practices, perform breathtaking acrobatic stunts atop ladders during a dezomeshiki New Year’s event organized by the Tokyo Fire Department at Tokyo Big Sight in Koto Ward, Tokyo, on Tuesday. Originating in Edo period (1603-1867), dezomeshiki is an annual event which seeks to boost firefighters’ morale and locals’ awareness of fire safety. About 2,900 people, including firefighters and volunteer firefighters, took part this year. In addition to the acrobatic performance, the event also featured a parade of fire trucks through the venue.
