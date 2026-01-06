Hot word :

Sanyo Shinkansen Train Service Partially Resumed (Update 1)


The Japan News

10:54 JST, January 6, 2026

West Japan Railway Co. announced Tuesday that train services of Sanyo Shinkansen bullet train have partially resumed after being suspended between Shin-Osaka and Hakata stations, due to power outage between Aioi and Tokuyama stations that resulted from earthquakes that hit Tottori, Shimane prefectures.

