Sanyo Shinkansen Train Service Partially Resumed (Update 1)
10:54 JST, January 6, 2026
West Japan Railway Co. announced Tuesday that train services of Sanyo Shinkansen bullet train have partially resumed after being suspended between Shin-Osaka and Hakata stations, due to power outage between Aioi and Tokuyama stations that resulted from earthquakes that hit Tottori, Shimane prefectures.
