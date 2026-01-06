M6.2 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Tottori, Shimane Prefectures; No Tsunami Threat (Update 4)
10:24 JST, January 6, 2026
A strong earthquake hit the Chugoku region, registering a upper 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Sakai-Minato, Hino and Kofu, Tottori Prefecture, and Matsue and Yasugi, Shimane Prefecture at around 10:20 a.m., Tuesday.
The magnitude is estimated at 6.2.
Another earthquake followed at around 10:30 a.m., registering lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale in Yasugi, and the magnitude is estimated at 5.1.
According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, there is no tsunami threat from these earthquakes.
