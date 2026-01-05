Hot word :

Escaped Horse Wanders Around Ikuta Station in Kawasaki, Returns to Equestrian Club’s Stable at Meiji University


The Yomiuri Shimbun

17:01 JST, January 5, 2026

A horse was spotted wandering the roads near Odakyu Line’s Ikuta Station in Tama Ward, Kawasaki, on Monday morning.

Police received a call at around 7:30 a.m. on the day from a passerby in the ward, saying, “A horse is wandering around.” The horse returned to Meiji University’s Ikuta Campus on its own about 20 minutes later. There were no injuries or property damage.

According to the Tama police station, the horse, which is kept by the university’s equestrian club, escaped from its stable. While a police car followed the horse to ensure safety, the horse walked near the vicinity of Ikuta Station before returning to the campus.

