Escaped Horse Wanders Around Ikuta Station in Kawasaki, Returns to Equestrian Club’s Stable at Meiji University
17:01 JST, January 5, 2026
A horse was spotted wandering the roads near Odakyu Line’s Ikuta Station in Tama Ward, Kawasaki, on Monday morning.
Police received a call at around 7:30 a.m. on the day from a passerby in the ward, saying, “A horse is wandering around.” The horse returned to Meiji University’s Ikuta Campus on its own about 20 minutes later. There were no injuries or property damage.
According to the Tama police station, the horse, which is kept by the university’s equestrian club, escaped from its stable. While a police car followed the horse to ensure safety, the horse walked near the vicinity of Ikuta Station before returning to the campus.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tokyo Zoo Wolf Believed to Have Used Vegetation Growing on Wall to Climb, Escape; Animal Living Happily after Recapture
-
M4.9 Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Neighboring Prefectures
-
Israeli Tourists Refused Accommodation at Hotel in Japan’s Nagano Pref., Prompting Protest by Israeli Embassy and Probe by Prefecture
-
M7.5 Earthquake Hits Northern Japan; Tsunami Waves Observed in Hokkaido, Aomori and Iwate Prefectures
-
Tsukiji Market Urges Tourists to Avoid Visiting in Year-End
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
As Chinese Tourists Shun Japan, Hotels and Stores Suffer
-
Tokyo Economic Security Forum to Hold Inaugural Meeting Amid Tense Global Environment
-
Economic Security Panels Debate Supply Chains, Rare Earths; Participants Emphasize Importance of Cooperation Among Allies
-
Osaka-Kansai Expo’s Economic Impact Estimated at ¥3.6 Trillion, Takes Actual Visitor Numbers into Account
-
Tokyo Ranks 2nd in Global Power City Index, Highest-Ever Position; Surpasses New York for the 1st Time