Designs of Japanese Confections Include Traditional Motifs
17:47 JST, January 5, 2026
Mt. Fuji, manekineko beckoning cats, sea bream — opening a tin reveals over 20 varieties of snacks including Japanese-style cookies, konpeito candies and rakugan sweets packed tightly inside. The jewel-like box’s colors of red, yellow, white and green are delightfully vibrant.
Tokyo’s famous “fukiyose,” traditional Japanese crackers, were created by long-established confectioner Ginza Kikunoya and inspired by hi-gashi, traditional pressed and dried sweets. Fukiyose embody the wish to “accumulate wealth.” Founded in 1890, the shop celebrated its 135th anniversary last year.
“We add a playful touch while combining various elements,” said fifth-generation owner Yuji Ida, 50.
For example, the “tokusen kan,” or special selection tin, includes a Mt. Fuji-shaped wasanbon sugar candy in the center, surrounded by colorful konpeito candies arranged to resemble a rainbow.
Seasonal metal containers include a cherry blossom-shaped wasanbon in spring and star-shaped pieces in summer. Year-end and New Year tins have Chinese zodiac-themed designs.
For its Japanese-style cookies, the shop uses domestic ingredients like flour from Hokkaido and eggs from Chiba Prefecture, where their factory is located. Ten flavors — including white sesame and matcha — are available. The cookies’ light texture, their key characteristic, is achieved by omitting butter.
The motifs on the tins were drawn by Hiroki Ida, Ida’s grandfather and the shop’s third-generation owner. They include an uchide no kozuchi — a legendary magical hammer — Edo Period (1603-1867) travel pouches and traditional Japanese straw hats. “Some customers use them as trinket boxes. This design helps people remember Kikunoya,” Ida said.
Many purchase fukiyose to enjoy the flavors and colors with family and friends, but the confectioneries are also extremely popular as gifts. Customers can add messages to the sweets, and in fiscal 2022, the shop was honored with a Nippon Omiyage Award, chosen by the land, infrastructure, transport and tourism minister.
While establishing a dedicated factory to enhance productivity and quality, the shop incorporates ideas into product development from employees’ interactions with customers. “We want to pursue wagashi Japanese traditional sweets that bring happiness not only to the recipient but also to the giver,” he said.
Ida was born in Tokyo in 1975. After graduating from Tamagawa University’s College of Humanities, he joined Ginza Kikunoya. He worked there for eight years before leaving to spend five years at an IT-related company.
He returned to Kikunoya in 2011 to hone his skills as a wagashi artisan. He became its representative in 2014. Ida shifted the main product line from easily perishable wagashi to fukiyose and focused on online sales.
Fried manju sold only at shop
The store-exclusive fried manju is generously coated with crumbled macadamia nuts, offering a crispy texture and nutty aroma.
Tsunemichi Ida, Ida’s father and the fourth-generation owner, created the fried manju after he was invited to Queensland, Australia. People in Australia had just started cultivating azuki red beans, so Ida’s father sought to make wagashi more accessible to foreigners who might not like Japan’s sweet bean paste. Now it’s popular with foreign tourists visiting Japan and pairs well with sake.
The shop also offers seasonal wagashi such as sakura mochi. It holds monthly wagashi-making classes to deepen the staff’s connection with customers.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tokyo Zoo Wolf Believed to Have Used Vegetation Growing on Wall to Climb, Escape; Animal Living Happily after Recapture
-
M4.9 Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Neighboring Prefectures
-
Israeli Tourists Refused Accommodation at Hotel in Japan’s Nagano Pref., Prompting Protest by Israeli Embassy and Probe by Prefecture
-
M7.5 Earthquake Hits Northern Japan; Tsunami Waves Observed in Hokkaido, Aomori and Iwate Prefectures
-
Tsukiji Market Urges Tourists to Avoid Visiting in Year-End
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
As Chinese Tourists Shun Japan, Hotels and Stores Suffer
-
Tokyo Economic Security Forum to Hold Inaugural Meeting Amid Tense Global Environment
-
Economic Security Panels Debate Supply Chains, Rare Earths; Participants Emphasize Importance of Cooperation Among Allies
-
Osaka-Kansai Expo’s Economic Impact Estimated at ¥3.6 Trillion, Takes Actual Visitor Numbers into Account
-
Tokyo Ranks 2nd in Global Power City Index, Highest-Ever Position; Surpasses New York for the 1st Time