Designs of Japanese Confections Include Traditional Motifs

A “tokusen kan,” or special selection tin, includes various motifs like Mt. Fuji and maple leaves

Limited edition 135th-anniversary tins produced by confectionery tin researcher Pu Nakata, among others, are scheduled to be back for sale at the shop from Feb. 3.

Mt. Fuji, manekineko beckoning cats, sea bream — opening a tin reveals over 20 varieties of snacks including Japanese-style cookies, konpeito candies and rakugan sweets packed tightly inside. The jewel-like box’s colors of red, yellow, white and green are delightfully vibrant.

Tokyo’s famous “fukiyose,” traditional Japanese crackers, were created by long-established confectioner Ginza Kikunoya and inspired by hi-gashi, traditional pressed and dried sweets. Fukiyose embody the wish to “accumulate wealth.” Founded in 1890, the shop celebrated its 135th anniversary last year.

“We add a playful touch while combining various elements,” said fifth-generation owner Yuji Ida, 50.

For example, the “tokusen kan,” or special selection tin, includes a Mt. Fuji-shaped wasanbon sugar candy in the center, surrounded by colorful konpeito candies arranged to resemble a rainbow.

Seasonal metal containers include a cherry blossom-shaped wasanbon in spring and star-shaped pieces in summer. Year-end and New Year tins have Chinese zodiac-themed designs.

Yuji Ida

For its Japanese-style cookies, the shop uses domestic ingredients like flour from Hokkaido and eggs from Chiba Prefecture, where their factory is located. Ten flavors — including white sesame and matcha — are available. The cookies’ light texture, their key characteristic, is achieved by omitting butter.

The motifs on the tins were drawn by Hiroki Ida, Ida’s grandfather and the shop’s third-generation owner. They include an uchide no kozuchi — a legendary magical hammer — Edo Period (1603-1867) travel pouches and traditional Japanese straw hats. “Some customers use them as trinket boxes. This design helps people remember Kikunoya,” Ida said.

Many purchase fukiyose to enjoy the flavors and colors with family and friends, but the confectioneries are also extremely popular as gifts. Customers can add messages to the sweets, and in fiscal 2022, the shop was honored with a Nippon Omiyage Award, chosen by the land, infrastructure, transport and tourism minister.

The designs of the tins are very popular, with some people using the containers to store small items.

While establishing a dedicated factory to enhance productivity and quality, the shop incorporates ideas into product development from employees’ interactions with customers. “We want to pursue wagashi Japanese traditional sweets that bring happiness not only to the recipient but also to the giver,” he said.

Ida was born in Tokyo in 1975. After graduating from Tamagawa University’s College of Humanities, he joined Ginza Kikunoya. He worked there for eight years before leaving to spend five years at an IT-related company.

He returned to Kikunoya in 2011 to hone his skills as a wagashi artisan. He became its representative in 2014. Ida shifted the main product line from easily perishable wagashi to fukiyose and focused on online sales.

Fried manju sold only at shop

Fried manju

The store-exclusive fried manju is generously coated with crumbled macadamia nuts, offering a crispy texture and nutty aroma.

Tsunemichi Ida, Ida’s father and the fourth-generation owner, created the fried manju after he was invited to Queensland, Australia. People in Australia had just started cultivating azuki red beans, so Ida’s father sought to make wagashi more accessible to foreigners who might not like Japan’s sweet bean paste. Now it’s popular with foreign tourists visiting Japan and pairs well with sake.

The shop also offers seasonal wagashi such as sakura mochi. It holds monthly wagashi-making classes to deepen the staff’s connection with customers.