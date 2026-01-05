Chocolate Dinosaurs Created By Internationally Recognized Pastry Chef on Display at Fukui Museum
14:41 JST, January 5, 2026
Chocolate dinosaurs made by one of the world’s finest pastry chefs are on display at the Fukui Prefectural Dinosaur Museum in Katsuyama, Fukui Prefecture.
The exhibition showcases 11 chocolate dinosaurs made by Susumu Koyama, who has been chosen as one of the world’s best 100 chocolatiers. This is a traveling exhibition from a show held at the Felissimo Chocolate Museum in Kobe in 2024.
Koyama is said to have loved dinosaurs since childhood. One of the pieces on display in Katsuyama is a Fukuivenator, whose fossils were discovered in Fukui Prefecture. Koyama made it for the latest exhibition, meticulously depicting the texture of the dinosaur’s distinctive feathers.
Also on view is a Spinosaurus with an imposing sail-like structure on its back.
“The texture is so realistic, you wouldn’t believe they’re made of chocolate. I hope visitors will feel the creator’s passion for preserving something he loved as a child,” said Junjo Matsushita, head of the business and education division at the museum.
The exhibition will run through Feb. 23. The Fukui Prefectural Dinosaur Museum will be closed on Jan. 14 and 26- 29 and on Feb. 12. Tickets must be purchased for the permanent exhibition in order to view the chocolate dinosaurs.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tokyo Zoo Wolf Believed to Have Used Vegetation Growing on Wall to Climb, Escape; Animal Living Happily after Recapture
-
M4.9 Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Neighboring Prefectures
-
Israeli Tourists Refused Accommodation at Hotel in Japan’s Nagano Pref., Prompting Protest by Israeli Embassy and Probe by Prefecture
-
M7.5 Earthquake Hits Northern Japan; Tsunami Waves Observed in Hokkaido, Aomori and Iwate Prefectures
-
Tsukiji Market Urges Tourists to Avoid Visiting in Year-End
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
As Chinese Tourists Shun Japan, Hotels and Stores Suffer
-
Tokyo Economic Security Forum to Hold Inaugural Meeting Amid Tense Global Environment
-
Economic Security Panels Debate Supply Chains, Rare Earths; Participants Emphasize Importance of Cooperation Among Allies
-
Tokyo Ranks 2nd in Global Power City Index, Highest-Ever Position; Surpasses New York for the 1st Time
-
University of Tokyo Professor Discusses Japanese Economic Security in Interview Ahead of Forum