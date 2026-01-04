Hot word :

Visitors at Tokyo’s Azabudai Hills Treated to Traditional Japanese Lion Dance Performance to Celebrate New Year

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:05 JST, January 4, 2026

A performer uses a lion mask to nip the head of a visitor to ward off evil spirits during a shishimai traditional lion dance at Azabudai Hills in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Saturday. The dance to celebrate the New Year was performed by a troupe from Akiruno, Tokyo, and was jointly organized by Mori Building Co. and The Yomiuri Shimbun to promote traditional culture. “It’s not something we get to see often, so I’m glad that I could watch it,” said a 37-year-old man from Minato Ward.

