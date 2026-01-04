Hot word :

Tea Leaves Cause 11-car Pileup in Japan’s Tochigi Prefecture; 4 Taken to Hospital

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Tea leaves scattered from a truck bed are seen on a road in Sano, Tochigi Prefecture, on Sunday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:49 JST, January 4, 2026

UTSUNOMIYA — A pileup involving at least 11 vehicles occurred on National Route 50 in Sano, Tochigi Prefecture, at around 5:40 a.m on Sunday, resulting in the cardiac arrest of an elderly man.

According to the Tochigi prefectural police, a truck ran is thought to have accidentally scattered tea leaves from its bed for about 500 meters. Drivers in vehicles behind the truck attempted to avoid the tea leaves, making errors in the process.

Three others sustained injuries and were taken to hospital.

