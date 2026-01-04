Tea Leaves Cause 11-car Pileup in Japan’s Tochigi Prefecture; 4 Taken to Hospital
12:49 JST, January 4, 2026
UTSUNOMIYA — A pileup involving at least 11 vehicles occurred on National Route 50 in Sano, Tochigi Prefecture, at around 5:40 a.m on Sunday, resulting in the cardiac arrest of an elderly man.
According to the Tochigi prefectural police, a truck ran is thought to have accidentally scattered tea leaves from its bed for about 500 meters. Drivers in vehicles behind the truck attempted to avoid the tea leaves, making errors in the process.
Three others sustained injuries and were taken to hospital.
