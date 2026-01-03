Central Tokyo, Yokohama Observe 1st Snowfall of Season; 12 Days Later Than Last Year
14:06 JST, January 3, 2026
The first snowfall of the season was observed in central Tokyo and Yokohama on Friday, with a strong winter pressure pattern bringing heavy snowfall mainly to areas along the Sea of Japan.
Snowfall was expected to continue in various parts of the country through Sunday, and the Japan Meteorological Agency has urged people to be careful on icy roads to avoid traffic accidents and other incidents.
You may also like to readRisk of Heavy Snow, Thunderstrikes, Tornadoes across Honshu, Meteorological Agency Calls for Caution Tokyo, Yokohama Observe First Snowfall of Season; 1 Day Earlier than Average Year
In the 24 hours through 6 p.m. Friday, 64 centimeters of snowfall was measured in Itoigawa, Niigata Prefecture, 41 centimeters in Minami-Echizen, Fukui Prefecture, and 38 centimeters in Daisen, Tottori Prefecture, according to the agency.
Flights connecting Haneda Airport and Tottori Airport, among other airports, were canceled due to the snowfall.
Tokyo’s first snowfall arrived one day earlier than the average year and 14 days later than last winter. Snow began falling in central Tokyo in the evening, accumulating 1 centimeter by 9 p.m.
For the 24 hours through 6 a.m. Sunday, 40 centimeters were forecast for the Kanto and Hokuriku regions and Nagano and Yamanashi prefectures; 30 centimeters for the Kinki region; and 25 centimeters in the Chugoku region. The agency has urged people to be vigilant of traffic disruptions, snow accumulation and avalanches.
Related Tags
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tokyo Zoo Wolf Believed to Have Used Vegetation Growing on Wall to Climb, Escape; Animal Living Happily after Recapture
-
M4.9 Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Neighboring Prefectures
-
Israeli Tourists Refused Accommodation at Hotel in Japan’s Nagano Pref., Prompting Protest by Israeli Embassy and Probe by Prefecture
-
M7.5 Earthquake Hits Northern Japan; Tsunami Waves Observed in Hokkaido, Aomori and Iwate Prefectures
-
Tsukiji Market Urges Tourists to Avoid Visiting in Year-End
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
As Chinese Tourists Shun Japan, Hotels and Stores Suffer
-
Tokyo Economic Security Forum to Hold Inaugural Meeting Amid Tense Global Environment
-
Imports of Rare Earths from China Facing Delays, May Be Caused by Deterioration of Japan-China Relations
-
Economic Security Panels Debate Supply Chains, Rare Earths; Participants Emphasize Importance of Cooperation Among Allies
-
Tokyo Ranks 2nd in Global Power City Index, Highest-Ever Position; Surpasses New York for the 1st Time