Central Tokyo, Yokohama Observe 1st Snowfall of Season; 12 Days Later Than Last Year

The Yomiuri Shimbun
People walk in front of JR Tokyo Station in Chiyoda Ward at around 7 p.m. on Friday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:06 JST, January 3, 2026

The first snowfall of the season was observed in central Tokyo and Yokohama on Friday, with a strong winter pressure pattern bringing heavy snowfall mainly to areas along the Sea of Japan.

Snowfall was expected to continue in various parts of the country through Sunday, and the Japan Meteorological Agency has urged people to be careful on icy roads to avoid traffic accidents and other incidents.

In the 24 hours through 6 p.m. Friday, 64 centimeters of snowfall was measured in Itoigawa, Niigata Prefecture, 41 centimeters in Minami-Echizen, Fukui Prefecture, and 38 centimeters in Daisen, Tottori Prefecture, according to the agency.

Flights connecting Haneda Airport and Tottori Airport, among other airports, were canceled due to the snowfall.

Tokyo’s first snowfall arrived one day earlier than the average year and 14 days later than last winter. Snow began falling in central Tokyo in the evening, accumulating 1 centimeter by 9 p.m.

For the 24 hours through 6 a.m. Sunday, 40 centimeters were forecast for the Kanto and Hokuriku regions and Nagano and Yamanashi prefectures; 30 centimeters for the Kinki region; and 25 centimeters in the Chugoku region. The agency has urged people to be vigilant of traffic disruptions, snow accumulation and avalanches.

