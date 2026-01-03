Risk of Heavy Snow, Thunderstrikes, Tornadoes across Honshu, Meteorological Agency Calls for Caution

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Japan Meteorological Agency called for caution Saturday against heavy snowfall on the Sea of ​​Japan side of eastern and western Japan, and against lightning strikes and tornadoes on the Pacific side of eastern Japan.

According to the agency, due to a winter pressure pattern around Japan, strong cold air with temperatures below minus 36 C is flowing in at around 5,500 meters above around Honshu. This is causing heavy snowfall mainly along the Sea of ​​Japan side.