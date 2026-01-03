Hot word :

Risk of Heavy Snow, Thunderstrikes, Tornadoes across Honshu, Meteorological Agency Calls for Caution

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Japan Meteorological Agency

The Yomiuri Shimbun

10:12 JST, January 3, 2026

The Japan Meteorological Agency called for caution Saturday against heavy snowfall on the Sea of ​​Japan side of eastern and western Japan, and against lightning strikes and tornadoes on the Pacific side of eastern Japan.

According to the agency, due to a winter pressure pattern around Japan, strong cold air with temperatures below minus 36 C is flowing in at around 5,500 meters above around Honshu. This is causing heavy snowfall mainly along the Sea of ​​Japan side.

