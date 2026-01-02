Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>General News

Tokyo, Yokohama Observe First Snowfall of Season; 1 Day Earlier than Average Year

The Yomiuri Shimbun
People visit Sensoji Temple in Taito Ward, Tokyo, as it snows on Friday night.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

21:28 JST, January 2, 2026

The first snowfall of the season was observed in central Tokyo and Yokohama on Friday when a strong winter pressure pattern brought heavy snowfall mainly to areas along the Sea of Japan on the day.

Tokyo’s first snowfall arrived one day earlier compared to an average year while 14 days later than last season.

Snowfall is expected to continue in various areas of the country on Saturday. The Japan Meteorological Agency is urging caution to avoid traffic accidents caused by icy roads.

You may also like to read

Snow Expected in Tokyo, Neighboring Prefectures from Jan. 2 Afternoon to Jan. 3; 5-Centimeter Snow Fall Expected in Hakone, Tama, and Chichibu Areas
Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING