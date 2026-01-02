Tokyo, Yokohama Observe First Snowfall of Season; 1 Day Earlier than Average Year
21:28 JST, January 2, 2026
The first snowfall of the season was observed in central Tokyo and Yokohama on Friday when a strong winter pressure pattern brought heavy snowfall mainly to areas along the Sea of Japan on the day.
Tokyo’s first snowfall arrived one day earlier compared to an average year while 14 days later than last season.
Snowfall is expected to continue in various areas of the country on Saturday. The Japan Meteorological Agency is urging caution to avoid traffic accidents caused by icy roads.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
M4.9 Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Neighboring Prefectures
-
Tokyo Zoo Wolf Believed to Have Used Vegetation Growing on Wall to Climb, Escape; Animal Living Happily after Recapture
-
Israeli Tourists Refused Accommodation at Hotel in Japan’s Nagano Pref., Prompting Protest by Israeli Embassy and Probe by Prefecture
-
M7.5 Earthquake Hits Northern Japan; Tsunami Waves Observed in Hokkaido, Aomori and Iwate Prefectures
-
Tsukiji Market Urges Tourists to Avoid Visiting in Year-End
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Tokyo Economic Security Forum to Hold Inaugural Meeting Amid Tense Global Environment
-
As Chinese Tourists Shun Japan, Hotels and Stores Suffer
-
Imports of Rare Earths from China Facing Delays, May Be Caused by Deterioration of Japan-China Relations
-
Economic Security Panels Debate Supply Chains, Rare Earths; Participants Emphasize Importance of Cooperation Among Allies
-
Tokyo Ranks 2nd in Global Power City Index, Highest-Ever Position; Surpasses New York for the 1st Time