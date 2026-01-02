Tokyo, Yokohama Observe First Snowfall of Season; 1 Day Earlier than Average Year

The Yomiuri Shimbun

People visit Sensoji Temple in Taito Ward, Tokyo, as it snows on Friday night.

The first snowfall of the season was observed in central Tokyo and Yokohama on Friday when a strong winter pressure pattern brought heavy snowfall mainly to areas along the Sea of Japan on the day.

Tokyo’s first snowfall arrived one day earlier compared to an average year while 14 days later than last season.

Snowfall is expected to continue in various areas of the country on Saturday. The Japan Meteorological Agency is urging caution to avoid traffic accidents caused by icy roads.