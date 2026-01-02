Osaka Casino Resort Details Revealed in Architectural Document

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The construction site for the integrated resort is seen in Konohana Ward, Osaka, in December.

The centerpiece of Japan’s first casino-centered integrated resort in Osaka will be a 27-story tower, The Yomiuri Shimbun has learned through an architectural document.

The resort is slated to open around autumn 2030 on Yumeshima island in Osaka Bay. Its construction had been sought by the Osaka prefectural and city governments. It will be developed and operated by MGM Osaka Corp., a project company anchored by the Japanese unit of U.S. resort giant MGM Resorts International and Orix Corp.

The site spans roughly 49 hectares and is located near the former site of the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo, which closed in October. Full-scale construction of the resort began in April.

The architectural planning overview document was prepared by MGM Osaka – then known as Osaka IR – before construction began and submitted to the city government. According to the document, the main facility, called MGM Osaka, will contain two hotels with about 1,840 rooms in total, along with the casino and a theater. The 27-story, 126-meter-high building also has one basement level.

Plans in the document show that portion of the building housing guests will be form an arc reminiscent of the Bellagio, the MGM-operated casino hotel in Las Vegas known for its fountains.

The casino inside the main facility will cover 23,293 square meters. The operator has already disclosed that the floor will include about 470 table games and roughly 6,400 electronic gaming machines.

Other major sections of the resort include a facility for international conferences and exhibitions, and another hotel with 660 rooms. The complex, covering 16.7 hectares, will be four stories and 27 meters high and contain two halls and meeting rooms of various sizes, along with a large parking area. The resort hotel will have 13 above-ground floors and one basement level, standing 56 meters high, and will include studios where visitors can try activities such as tea ceremony.

Concerns remain that the casino could lead to gambling addiction becoming more prevalent. The prefectural and city governments plan to move forward with concrete measures to address addiction in fiscal 2026.