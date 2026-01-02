Snow Expected in Tokyo, Neighboring Prefectures from Jan. 2 Afternoon to Jan. 3; 5-Centimeter Snow Fall Expected in Hakone, Tama, and Chichibu Areas
7:29 JST, January 2, 2026
The Japan Meteorological Agency announced Thursday that heavy snow is expected in mountainous areas of the Kanto-Koshin region—Tokyo and neighboring prefectures — from Friday afternoon to Saturday.
According to the agency, a strong winter-type pressure pattern is developing near Japan, with intense cold air below minus 36 C flowing into the Kanto-Koshin region at an altitude of about 5,500 meters. Some non-mountainous areas in southern Kanto region, including Tokyo, may also see snow accumulation.
Forecast snowfall amounts for 24-hour period starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday are: up to 10 centimeters in mountainous areas of northern Kanto region, 4 centimeters in northern Kanto’s non-mountainous areas, 5 centimeters in areas covering Hakone, Tama and Chichibu, and 1 centimeter in non-mountainous area of southern Kanto region.
