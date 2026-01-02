Snow Expected in Tokyo, Neighboring Prefectures from Jan. 2 Afternoon to Jan. 3; 5-Centimeter Snow Fall Expected in Hakone, Tama, and Chichibu Areas

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Japan Meteorological Agency in Minato Ward, Tokyo

The Japan Meteorological Agency announced Thursday that heavy snow is expected in mountainous areas of the Kanto-Koshin region—Tokyo and neighboring prefectures — from Friday afternoon to Saturday.

According to the agency, a strong winter-type pressure pattern is developing near Japan, with intense cold air below minus 36 C flowing into the Kanto-Koshin region at an altitude of about 5,500 meters. Some non-mountainous areas in southern Kanto region, including Tokyo, may also see snow accumulation.

Forecast snowfall amounts for 24-hour period starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday are: up to 10 centimeters in mountainous areas of northern Kanto region, 4 centimeters in northern Kanto’s non-mountainous areas, 5 centimeters in areas covering Hakone, Tama and Chichibu, and 1 centimeter in non-mountainous area of southern Kanto region.