Actress Masami Nagasawa Marries Film Director Takeshi Fukunaga


Takeshi Fukunaga, left, and Masami Nagasawa

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:50 JST, January 1, 2026

Actress Masami Nagasawa has married film director Takeshi Fukunaga, her agency announced on its site on Thursday.

In a statement, Nagasawa, 38, said, “We intend to support each other, cherish our daily lives and carefully take each step toward our future together.”

