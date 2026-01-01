Actress Masami Nagasawa Marries Film Director Takeshi Fukunaga
The Yomiuri Shimbun
13:50 JST, January 1, 2026
Actress Masami Nagasawa has married film director Takeshi Fukunaga, her agency announced on its site on Thursday.
In a statement, Nagasawa, 38, said, “We intend to support each other, cherish our daily lives and carefully take each step toward our future together.”
