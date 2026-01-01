New Year’s Eve Drone Show at Funabashi Racecourse in Chiba Pref.; ‘Horse’ Drawn in Kanji in the Night Sky
15:00 JST, January 1, 2026
FUNABASHI, Chiba — To mark the start of the Year of the Horse in the Chinese zodiac, Funabashi Racecourse in Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, held a New Year’s Eve drone show. Using 2,026 drones, the show displayed designs of horses and other imagery in the night sky.
The show was planned and operated by Tokyo-based company Red Cliff Inc., which held daily drone shows at the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo.
