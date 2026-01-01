Mt. Fuji Bathed in First Sunrise of the Year

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Mt. Fuji faintly tinged red by the sunrise light at 7:01 a.m. on Thursday in Taito Ward, Tokyo.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The first sunrise of the year viewed in Namie, Fukushima Prefecture, which suffered damage from the tsunami and nuclear accident of the Great East Japan Earthquake, at 7:13 a.m. on Thursday.

The first sunrise of 2026 was seen across Japan on Thursday morning.

Tokyo enjoyed clear skies, offering views of Mt. Fuji bathed in sunlight from Taito Ward.

In Namie, Fukushima Prefecture, which was devastated by the tsunami and nuclear accident of the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake, the sun rose around 7 a.m.