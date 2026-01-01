Mt. Fuji Bathed in First Sunrise of the Year
The Yomiuri Shimbun
10:42 JST, January 1, 2026
The first sunrise of 2026 was seen across Japan on Thursday morning.
Tokyo enjoyed clear skies, offering views of Mt. Fuji bathed in sunlight from Taito Ward.
In Namie, Fukushima Prefecture, which was devastated by the tsunami and nuclear accident of the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake, the sun rose around 7 a.m.
