Tokyo Police Find Male Corpse after Receiving Call About ‘Body without Internal Organs’


The Yomiuri Shimbun

17:38 JST, December 31, 2025

The Metropolitan Police Department found a male corpse in Okutama, Tokyo, on Wednesday after receiving a call around 1:50 p.m. on the day from a male mountain climber saying, “There is a male body without any internal organs. It might have been eaten by animals.”

Police officers located the severely wounded corpse, and are investigating the possibility of an animal attack.

According to a senior police officer, the scene was in the mountains about 9 kilometers north of JR Okutama Station, where bears and serows have been frequently sighted in the surrounding area.

