Tokyo Police Find Male Corpse after Receiving Call About ‘Body without Internal Organs’
17:38 JST, December 31, 2025
The Metropolitan Police Department found a male corpse in Okutama, Tokyo, on Wednesday after receiving a call around 1:50 p.m. on the day from a male mountain climber saying, “There is a male body without any internal organs. It might have been eaten by animals.”
Police officers located the severely wounded corpse, and are investigating the possibility of an animal attack.
According to a senior police officer, the scene was in the mountains about 9 kilometers north of JR Okutama Station, where bears and serows have been frequently sighted in the surrounding area.
How to Protect Yourself During Bear Encounters
Related Tags
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
M4.9 Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Neighboring Prefectures
-
Israeli Tourists Refused Accommodation at Hotel in Japan’s Nagano Pref., Prompting Protest by Israeli Embassy and Probe by Prefecture
-
M7.5 Earthquake Hits Northern Japan; Tsunami Waves Observed in Hokkaido, Aomori and Iwate Prefectures
-
Tsukiji Market Urges Tourists to Avoid Visiting in Year-End
-
High School in Kyoto Says Students Shoplifted during Recent School Trip to Bali, Indonesia
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Tokyo Economic Security Forum to Hold Inaugural Meeting Amid Tense Global Environment
-
Imports of Rare Earths from China Facing Delays, May Be Caused by Deterioration of Japan-China Relations
-
Economic Security Panels Debate Supply Chains, Rare Earths; Participants Emphasize Importance of Cooperation Among Allies
-
Tokyo Ranks 2nd in Global Power City Index, Highest-Ever Position; Surpasses New York for the 1st Time
-
University of Tokyo Professor Discusses Japanese Economic Security in Interview Ahead of Forum