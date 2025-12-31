Tokyo Zoo Wolf Believed to Have Used Vegetation Growing on Wall to Climb, Escape; Animal Living Happily after Recapture

Provided by Tokyo Zoological Park Society

A gray wolf kept at Tama Zoological Park

The wolf that escaped its exhibit is presumed to have climbed over the retaining wall, likely using vegetation growing on the wall, Tama Zoological Park, in Hino, Tokyo, said on Tuesday.

One of the captive gray wolves temporarily escaped from its exhibit on Sunday.

According to the park, the wall the wolf is believed to have climbed over separates the wolf exhibit from the adjacent Przewalski’s horse exhibit. The park said it will stop using this exhibit until escape prevention measures are implemented and the safety of other exhibit spaces in the park have been confirmed.

The park will open as usual on Friday, displaying the wolves in a different location. The escaped female, Sui, is reportedly doing well in a breeding facility after being recaptured.