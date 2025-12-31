Tokyo Zoo Wolf Believed to Have Used Vegetation Growing on Wall to Climb, Escape; Animal Living Happily after Recapture
16:18 JST, December 31, 2025
The wolf that escaped its exhibit is presumed to have climbed over the retaining wall, likely using vegetation growing on the wall, Tama Zoological Park, in Hino, Tokyo, said on Tuesday.
One of the captive gray wolves temporarily escaped from its exhibit on Sunday.
According to the park, the wall the wolf is believed to have climbed over separates the wolf exhibit from the adjacent Przewalski’s horse exhibit. The park said it will stop using this exhibit until escape prevention measures are implemented and the safety of other exhibit spaces in the park have been confirmed.
The park will open as usual on Friday, displaying the wolves in a different location. The escaped female, Sui, is reportedly doing well in a breeding facility after being recaptured.
You may also like to readWolf Caught After Going Missing at Tokyo Zoo; No Injuries Reported (Update 1)
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
M4.9 Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Neighboring Prefectures
-
Israeli Tourists Refused Accommodation at Hotel in Japan’s Nagano Pref., Prompting Protest by Israeli Embassy and Probe by Prefecture
-
M7.5 Earthquake Hits Northern Japan; Tsunami Waves Observed in Hokkaido, Aomori and Iwate Prefectures
-
Tsukiji Market Urges Tourists to Avoid Visiting in Year-End
-
High School in Kyoto Says Students Shoplifted during Recent School Trip to Bali, Indonesia
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Tokyo Economic Security Forum to Hold Inaugural Meeting Amid Tense Global Environment
-
Imports of Rare Earths from China Facing Delays, May Be Caused by Deterioration of Japan-China Relations
-
Economic Security Panels Debate Supply Chains, Rare Earths; Participants Emphasize Importance of Cooperation Among Allies
-
Tokyo Ranks 2nd in Global Power City Index, Highest-Ever Position; Surpasses New York for the 1st Time
-
University of Tokyo Professor Discusses Japanese Economic Security in Interview Ahead of Forum