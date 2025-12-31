Hot word :

2 Japanese Nationals Injured in Train Accident near Machu Picchu in Peru

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:27 JST, December 31, 2025

RIO DE JANEIRO — Two Japanese nationals were injured in a head-on collision on a railway leading to Peru’s famed archaeological site of Machu Picchu, according to the Japanese Embassy in Peru. But neither is in life-threatening condition, it said.

