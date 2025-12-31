2 Japanese Nationals Injured in Train Accident near Machu Picchu in Peru
The Yomiuri Shimbun
14:27 JST, December 31, 2025
RIO DE JANEIRO — Two Japanese nationals were injured in a head-on collision on a railway leading to Peru’s famed archaeological site of Machu Picchu, according to the Japanese Embassy in Peru. But neither is in life-threatening condition, it said.
General News Latest Articles
Latest Articles
Popular Articles
Popular articles in the past 24 hours
-
China Appears to Warn Japan, U.S. with Drills Around Taiwan
-
‘King Kazu’ Joins J3’s Fukushima United FC on Loan; 58-Year-Old K...
-
Elderly People Living Alone: What Should be Done to Ensure Living...
-
Japan to Share AI Summaries of Patent Examination Cases with Emer...
-
Southwest Japan’s Challenges: Revitalization Efforts / Students a...
-
Japan PM Sanae Takaichi to Skip Overseas New Year Trip, Focus on ...
-
Bear Likely Hit, Killed By Train on Japan’s JR Tokaido Line in Sh...
-
Top 10 International News Events of 2025 Selected by Yomiuri Read...
Popular articles in the past week
-
Chinese Foreign Ministry Criticizes Japan’s Largest Ever Defense ...
-
‘Fiercest, Most Damaging Invasive Weed’ Spreading in Rivers, Lake...
-
Return of Ueno Zoo's Twin Pandas Will Make Japan Panda-Less for F...
-
Immersive Fort Tokyo to Close After Less Than 2 Years; Theme Park...
-
UPDATE 1: Man Arrested After Mass Stabbing at Factory in Japan's ...
-
Tokyo’s Jazz Kissa Cafes Documented by Belfast-Born Photographer ...
-
‘Kokuho’ Creates Opening for Japan's Film Industry with Lavish De...
-
UPDATE 6: Massive Pileup in Gunma Pref. Kills 2, Injures 26; Slip...
Popular articles in the past month
-
Tokyo Economic Security Forum to Hold Inaugural Meeting Amid Tens...
-
Keidanren Chairman Yoshinobu Tsutsui Visits Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nu...
-
Imports of Rare Earths from China Facing Delays, May Be Caused by...
-
Economic Security Panels Debate Supply Chains, Rare Earths; Parti...
-
University of Tokyo Professor Discusses Japanese Economic Securit...
-
Tokyo Ranks 2nd in Global Power City Index, Highest-Ever Position...
-
Japan Pulls out of Vietnam Nuclear Project, Complicating Hanoi's ...
-
Govt Aims to Expand NISA Program Lineup, Abolish Age Restriction
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
M4.9 Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Neighboring Prefectures
-
Israeli Tourists Refused Accommodation at Hotel in Japan’s Nagano Pref., Prompting Protest by Israeli Embassy and Probe by Prefecture
-
M7.5 Earthquake Hits Northern Japan; Tsunami Waves Observed in Hokkaido, Aomori and Iwate Prefectures
-
Tsukiji Market Urges Tourists to Avoid Visiting in Year-End
-
High School in Kyoto Says Students Shoplifted during Recent School Trip to Bali, Indonesia
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Tokyo Economic Security Forum to Hold Inaugural Meeting Amid Tense Global Environment
-
Imports of Rare Earths from China Facing Delays, May Be Caused by Deterioration of Japan-China Relations
-
Economic Security Panels Debate Supply Chains, Rare Earths; Participants Emphasize Importance of Cooperation Among Allies
-
University of Tokyo Professor Discusses Japanese Economic Security in Interview Ahead of Forum
-
Tokyo Ranks 2nd in Global Power City Index, Highest-Ever Position; Surpasses New York for the 1st Time