Bear Likely Hit, Killed By Train on Japan’s JR Tokaido Line in Shizuoka Pref.; Animal Had Likely Been Spotted Around Christmas


The Yomiuri Shimbun

17:46 JST, December 30, 2025

SHIZUOKA — The body of a bear was found in Kakegawa, Shizuoka Prefecture, the city government announced Monday, saying that the animal had likely been hit by a train on the JR Tokaido Line.

According to the city government, the bear was 1.15 meters long.

A bear had been spotted in the neighborhood between Dec. 24 and 25, and the city said that the dead bear was very likely the same animal.

How to Protect Yourself During Bear Encounters


