Bear Likely Hit, Killed By Train on Japan’s JR Tokaido Line in Shizuoka Pref.; Animal Had Likely Been Spotted Around Christmas





SHIZUOKA — The body of a bear was found in Kakegawa, Shizuoka Prefecture, the city government announced Monday, saying that the animal had likely been hit by a train on the JR Tokaido Line.

According to the city government, the bear was 1.15 meters long.

A bear had been spotted in the neighborhood between Dec. 24 and 25, and the city said that the dead bear was very likely the same animal.