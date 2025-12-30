Bear Likely Hit, Killed By Train on Japan’s JR Tokaido Line in Shizuoka Pref.; Animal Had Likely Been Spotted Around Christmas
17:46 JST, December 30, 2025
SHIZUOKA — The body of a bear was found in Kakegawa, Shizuoka Prefecture, the city government announced Monday, saying that the animal had likely been hit by a train on the JR Tokaido Line.
According to the city government, the bear was 1.15 meters long.
A bear had been spotted in the neighborhood between Dec. 24 and 25, and the city said that the dead bear was very likely the same animal.
