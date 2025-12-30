Shoppers Flock to Tokyo’s Ameyoko Shopping Street to Buy Something Affordable, Delicious for New Year’s
21:08 JST, December 30, 2025
With the end of the year fast approaching, people flocked to Ameyoko shopping street in Tokyo’s Ueno district on Monday to buy food and other items ahead of New Year’s.
Shoppers looked to buy crabs, shrimp and other foods displayed at storefronts as salespeople shouted to get their attention.
“Amid rising prices, it’s fun shopping here because the products [at Ameyoko] are affordable and are of good quality,” said an 80-year-old woman from Meguro Ward, Tokyo.
