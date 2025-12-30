Year-end Holidays Bring Massive Traffic Jams to Expressways, Stretch for Kilometers on Routes in Tokyo, Kanagawa Pref.





Traffic congestion on the eastbound route of the Tomei Expressway reached 36 kilometers beginning around the Isehara Junction in Isehara, Kanagawa Prefecture, at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the Japan Road Traffic Information Center.

Heavy traffic jams are occurring on various expressways due to the year-end holidays.

Congestion on the eastbound route of the Chuo Expressway stretched 15 kilometers around the Kunitachi-Fuchu Interchange in eastern Tokyo on Tuesday morning.