Year-end Holidays Bring Massive Traffic Jams to Expressways, Stretch for Kilometers on Routes in Tokyo, Kanagawa Pref.


The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:43 JST, December 30, 2025

Traffic congestion on the eastbound route of the Tomei Expressway reached 36 kilometers beginning around the Isehara Junction in Isehara, Kanagawa Prefecture, at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the Japan Road Traffic Information Center.

Heavy traffic jams are occurring on various expressways due to the year-end holidays.

Congestion on the eastbound route of the Chuo Expressway stretched 15 kilometers around the Kunitachi-Fuchu Interchange in eastern Tokyo on Tuesday morning.

