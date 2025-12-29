Limousine Bus Crew Member Contracts Measles, Tokyo Metropolitan Govt Says; Member Worked on Services at Haneda, Narita Airports
15:11 JST, December 29, 2025
A crew member on limousine buses with services at Haneda Airport in Tokyo and Narita Airport in Chiba Prefecture has contracted measles, the Tokyo metropolitan government announced on Sunday.
Although the male crew member has likely been in contact with people, the number has not been specified.
He developed symptoms on Tuesday but is only experiencing mild illness.
According to the announcement, the crew member was on the first floor of “Super Viva Home,” a home improvement chain, in Toyosu, Koto Ward, Tokyo, between around 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, he worked on the following buses operated by Airport Transport Service Co.: the service departing at 9:45 a.m. from the Takeshiba/Rinkai/Toyosu area bound for Narita Airport; the service departing at 1:45 p.m. from Narita Airport bound for Ginza; and the service departing at 5:15 p.m. from Haneda Airport bound for Toyosu Station.
He resides in Tokyo and has no history of overseas travel.
The metropolitan government said that the health of individuals with whom he made contact is being monitor, including those at his workplace.
