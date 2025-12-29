3 Amur Tiger Cubs Make Public Debut at Wakayama’s Adventure World; Can Be Seen on Fridays, Weekends, National Holidays
13:46 JST, December 29, 2025
SHIRAHAMA, Wakayama — Public viewings of three Amur tiger cubs began Friday at Adventure World in Shirahama, Wakayama Prefecture.
The cubs can be seen inside the park’s safari world from 10:40 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., but only on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, as well as on national holidays.
Born in July, the cubs had been living with their mother behind-the-scenes. Beginning in October, they underwent repeated training to get used to being in front of visitors, and have now made their debut.
Amur tigers live across northeastern China and into Siberia, and are listed as an endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources. Adventure World first succeeded in breeding the animals in 1996 and has continued its research since then.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
M4.9 Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Neighboring Prefectures
-
Israeli Tourists Refused Accommodation at Hotel in Japan’s Nagano Pref., Prompting Protest by Israeli Embassy and Probe by Prefecture
-
M7.5 Earthquake Hits Northern Japan; Tsunami Waves Observed in Hokkaido, Aomori and Iwate Prefectures
-
Tsukiji Market Urges Tourists to Avoid Visiting in Year-End
-
High School in Kyoto Says Students Shoplifted during Recent School Trip to Bali, Indonesia
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Tokyo Economic Security Forum to Hold Inaugural Meeting Amid Tense Global Environment
-
Keidanren Chairman Yoshinobu Tsutsui Visits Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant; Inspects New Emergency Safety System
-
Imports of Rare Earths from China Facing Delays, May Be Caused by Deterioration of Japan-China Relations
-
University of Tokyo Professor Discusses Japanese Economic Security in Interview Ahead of Forum
-
Japan Pulls out of Vietnam Nuclear Project, Complicating Hanoi’s Power Plans