3 Amur Tiger Cubs Make Public Debut at Wakayama’s Adventure World; Can Be Seen on Fridays, Weekends, National Holidays

Courtesy of Adventure World

Amur tiger cubs with their mother

SHIRAHAMA, Wakayama — Public viewings of three Amur tiger cubs began Friday at Adventure World in Shirahama, Wakayama Prefecture.

The cubs can be seen inside the park’s safari world from 10:40 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., but only on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, as well as on national holidays.

Born in July, the cubs had been living with their mother behind-the-scenes. Beginning in October, they underwent repeated training to get used to being in front of visitors, and have now made their debut.

Amur tigers live across northeastern China and into Siberia, and are listed as an endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources. Adventure World first succeeded in breeding the animals in 1996 and has continued its research since then.