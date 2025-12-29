Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>General News

3 Amur Tiger Cubs Make Public Debut at Wakayama’s Adventure World; Can Be Seen on Fridays, Weekends, National Holidays

Courtesy of Adventure World
Amur tiger cubs with their mother

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:46 JST, December 29, 2025

SHIRAHAMA, Wakayama — Public viewings of three Amur tiger cubs began Friday at Adventure World in Shirahama, Wakayama Prefecture.

The cubs can be seen inside the park’s safari world from 10:40 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., but only on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, as well as on national holidays.

Born in July, the cubs had been living with their mother behind-the-scenes. Beginning in October, they underwent repeated training to get used to being in front of visitors, and have now made their debut.

Amur tigers live across northeastern China and into Siberia, and are listed as an endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources. Adventure World first succeeded in breeding the animals in 1996 and has continued its research since then.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING