#2025 Expo Osaka

Giant Myaku-Myaku Moves ‘Somewhere Warm’; Visitors Can See Expo Mascot at ATC in Osaka City until March

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Osaka Mayor Hideyuki Yokoyama looks at the relocated Myaku-Myaku monument in Suminoe Ward, Osaka.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:09 JST, December 29, 2025

OSAKA — The giant monument of Myaku-Myaku, the official mascot of the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo, which had been installed in front of the Osaka City Office, was relocated to the Asia and Pacific Trade Center (ATC) in Suminoe Ward on Saturday.

Depicting a reclining pose, the monument measures 3.3 meters wide and 2 meters tall. The aim of the relocation is for visitors to reminisce about the Expo, which closed in October, at a location closer to the venue. A welcome ceremony was held with attendees, including Osaka Mayor Hideyuki Yokoyama and celebrity Ai Haruna.

A 6-year-old kindergartener from Osaka City’s Abeno Ward, smiled and said: “Myaku-Myaku looks happy to have moved somewhere warm. I want to come back again and again.”

Myaku-Myaku will remain installed at the ATC through the end of March.

