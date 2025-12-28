Hot word :

Singer Koichi Domoto Announces Marriage

Koichi Domoto

The Yomiuri Shimbun

18:02 JST, December 28, 2025

Singer and actor Koichi Domoto announced Sunday that he has married woman who is not a celebrity.

The 46-year-old made his debut as a performer along with Tsuyoshi Domoto as a duo called “Kinki Kids,” which has since changed to “Domoto.”

