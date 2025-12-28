Singer Koichi Domoto Announces Marriage
The Yomiuri Shimbun
18:02 JST, December 28, 2025
Singer and actor Koichi Domoto announced Sunday that he has married woman who is not a celebrity.
The 46-year-old made his debut as a performer along with Tsuyoshi Domoto as a duo called “Kinki Kids,” which has since changed to “Domoto.”
