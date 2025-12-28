News Photo Exhibition Opens at Ginza Mitsukoshi Department Store, Showcases Newsworthy Pictures from 2025

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Kanade of the comedy trio “San-ji no Heroine” looks at a photo of herself at the Ginza Mitsukoshi department store in Tokyo’s Ginza district on Saturday.

The 2025 news photo exhibition, which looks back on this year’s events, opened at the Ginza Mitsukoshi department store in Tokyo’s Ginza district on Saturday.

Organized by the Tokyo Press Photographers Association, to which 33 companies, including newspapers, news agencies and broadcasters, belong, the exhibition displays about 300 news photos, including the association’s Grand Prix award-winning piece alongside those covering events and incidents.

The exhibition moved from the Nihombashi Mitsukoshi Main Store in Tokyo’s Nihombashi district to this year’s venue. Comedian Kanade of the comedy trio “San-ji no Heroine” (3 o’clock heroine) appeared at the opening ceremony. Standing before the award-winning photo in the culture and entertainment category, which featured herself and sumo stablemaster Sendagawa, former makuuchi division wrestler Tokushoryu, she smiled and said, “We make such a pair, don’t we?”

The exhibition runs through Jan. 5 but is closed on New Year’s Day. Admission is free.