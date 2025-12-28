Tokyo BRT to Open New Route Between Tokyo Station, Harumi Flag in Autumn 2026; New Bus Stops to Be Added Along New Route
14:40 JST, December 28, 2025
The Tokyo bus rapid transit (BRT) will get a new route around autumn next year, the Tokyo metropolitan government announced.
The new route will run between Tokyo Station and the Harumi Flag condominium complex, which served as the athletes’ village during the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.
Bus stops along the new route will also be set up in Ginza and Tsukiji.
Tokyo BRT connects central Tokyo with the waterfront along Tokyo Bay via public roads using articulated buses — a type of bus with two linked sections.
The existing routes were opened one by one starting October 2020 to improve traffic access to the waterfront area, where Harumi Flag is located.
Currently, there are four routes: the “The Olympic village route,” which runs between Shinbashi Station and Harumi Flag; the “Main route,” between Toranomon Hills and Tokyo Teleport; the “Harumi-Toyosu route,” between Toranomon Hills and Toyosu Market; and the “Kachidoki route,” between Shimbashi Station and Kachidoki BRT stop.
The new route will utilize three bus stops around the Harumi Flag complex: Tsukijishijo Station, Higashiginza Station and a new bus stop near the Tokyo Staion Yaesu Exit.
The fare will be ¥250 when paying cash and ¥240 when paying by IC card.
In preparation for the route’s debut next autumn, Tokyo BRT will set up the new bus stops and consider what the schedule should be.
