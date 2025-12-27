Hot word :

#Osaka

Car Hits Pedestrians on Sidewalk in Namba, Osaka; 3 People Injured by Man Who “Confused Accelerator and Brake”

The Yomiuri Shimbun
A car is stopped on a sidewalk in the Namba district of Chuo Ward, Osaka, on Saturday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

19:59 JST, December 27, 2025

OSAKA — A car rammed pedestrians on a sidewalk, injuring three people, on Midosuji Avenue in the Namba district of Chuo Ward, Osaka, on Saturday.

The Osaka prefectural police arrested the 63-year-old driver on suspicion of negligent driving causing injuries.

The man told police, “I confused the accelerator and brake pedal.”

Two adult men and a girl sustained minor injuries in the accident, according to the Osaka Municipal Fire Department.

