Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>General News
#Shinkansen

Heading Home for the Holidays, Crowds Fill Shinkansen Bullet Trains in Preparation for New Year’s Celebrations

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Tokaido Shinkansen

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:08 JST, December 27, 2025

Passengers board a Shinkansen bullet train at JR Tokyo Station on Saturday as many head home for the year-end and New Year’s holidays. “I’m worried about my parents, as they experienced the powerful earthquake [on Dec. 8],” said a 45-year-old woman from Edogawa Ward, Tokyo, heading to her parents’ home in Misawa, Aomori Prefecture. “I’ll help fix their furniture so they can relax during the holidays.” According to East Japan Railway Co., as of 10 a.m. Saturday, passenger capacity for non-reserved cars on the Tohoku, Joetsu and Hokuriku Shinkansen services leaving Tokyo was as high as 130%.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Related Tags

#Shinkansen

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING