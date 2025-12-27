Hot word :

1 Killed, 26 Injured in Pileup Involving More Than 50 Cars on Kan-Etsu Expressway in Gunma Prefecture

The Yomiuri Shimbun
A firefighter is trying to extinguish fire resulting from a pileup in Minakami, Gunma Prefecture, on Friday night.

10:35 JST, December 27, 2025

MAEBASHI — A person was killed in an accident involving more than 50 cars on the Kan-Etsu Expressway in Minakami, Gunma Prefecture on Friday night. Due to the accident, the expressway has been closed between Yuzawa Interchange in Yuzawa, Niigata Prefecture and Tsukiyono Interchange in Minakami.

