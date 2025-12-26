Hot word :

New Bear Warning Signs in Japan Aimed at Informing Travelers, Made Widely Available to Help Prevent Attacks

Courtesy of the Japan Tourism Agency
“Do not feed bears” pictogram

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:11 JST, December 26, 2025

The Japan Tourism Agency has released a set of pictograms warning against feeding or approaching bears, aiming to prevent bear attacks at tourist destinations. The images are designed to deliver a clear message to travelers, including visitors from overseas, about the need for caution around bears.

Working with the Environment Ministry, the agency created three pictograms: “do not feed bears,” “do not leave trash behind” and “do not approach bears.” They can be downloaded from the agency’s website and are intended for use by local governments and businesses on signs, posters and other materials.

A tourist from Spain was attacked in Gifu Prefecture in October, suffering minor injuries.

