1 Dead in 4-Vehicle Accident in Nagano Pref.; Slipping May Be Cause
12:19 JST, December 26, 2025
One person died in a four-vehicle accident in Matsukawa Village, Nagano Prefecture, on Friday morning, police said.
According to the police and a fire department, one of the light trucks in the accident caught fire, and the fatality is believed to be the driver of that vehicle. At least one other man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The road surface at the time of the accident was frozen, and police believe that slipping may have caused the accident.
