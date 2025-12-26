Heavy Snowfall Expected in Hokuriku, Western Tohoku; Also Forcast in Nagano and Gunma
11:57 JST, December 26, 2025
Heavy snow is expected mainly in the Hokuriku and western Tohoku regions from Friday to Saturday due to the influence of a strong winter pressure pattern, the Japan Meteorological Agency said on Friday.
Heavy snow is also forecast in Nagano Prefecture and the northern Kanto region, as strong cold air with temperatures below minus 30 C is expected to flow above the Kanto-Koshin region.
Snowfall amounts expected in the 24 hours until 6 a.m. on Saturday include up to 80 centimeters in the Hokuriku region, 70 centimeters in the Tohoku region and 50 centimeters in Hokkaido. Up to 60 centimeters is expected in Nagano Prefecture, and up to 50 centimeters in the mountainous areas of Gunma Prefecture.
Meanwhile, very strong winds accompanied by snow are expected to blow in western and eastern Japan on Friday, and in the Tohoku region and Hokkaido on Saturday, resulting in strong blizzards in some areas.
The agency is calling for caution against traffic disruptions due to heavy snow, blizzards, strong winds and high waves. It also urges people to be careful of avalanches.
