As Bird Flu Pushes Egg Prices Higher, Japan’s Agriculture Ministry Plans Reserves of Frozen Liquid Egg

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A chef cooks eggs at a restaurant in Adachi Ward, Tokyo, in early December.

To brace for potential egg shortages driven by outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza, the Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Ministry is moving to expand the use of processed eggs that can be stored for long periods. The ministry plans to freeze and keep a set volume of liquid egg — eggs without the shells, such as beaten egg — so they can be used when overall supplies fall. The initiative is also aimed at preventing sharp price increases, with implementation targeted for fiscal 2026.

Liquid egg refers to eggs in liquid form after the shells are removed; in some cases, the contents are not fully mixed. It is widely used by food processors that use large quantities of eggs, including confectionery and bread manufacturers. While refrigerated liquid egg typically only lasts several days to about a week, frozen liquid egg can be stored for roughly a year and a half, according to the ministry.

To support egg producers and liquid-egg processors, the ministry plans to subsidize up to half the cost of building and upgrading facilities needed to store frozen liquid egg. It will also encourage food manufacturers to shift to frozen liquid egg when producing items such as bread and sweets.

Egg supply is heavily influenced by the spread of avian influenza. Outbreaks from last autumn through early this year led to the culling of large numbers of chickens, contributing to a drop in egg supply this year. Even now, new cases are gradually being confirmed, heightening concern.

Curbing price increases

According to JA.Z-Tamago Co., the average egg price in the Tokyo area in November for M-size eggs was ¥340 per kilogram, the highest on record for this season. Prices remain elevated at ¥345, approaching the level seen during the “egg shock” of spring 2023, when prices hit a record ¥350.

Officials say wider use of frozen liquid egg could help prevent shortages on store shelves and curb steep price hikes even if avian influenza spreads.

The Japan Poultry Association estimates that of roughly 2.5 million tons of domestically produced eggs in 2024, about 80% were consumed as whole eggs for household and commercial use, while the remaining 20% were processed eggs, including liquid egg. Demand for eggs typically rises toward year’s end for cakes and hot-pot dishes, but tends to fall in summer. The ministry aims to build an emergency-ready supply system, such as producing liquid egg during the low-demand summer months and storing it for later use.

