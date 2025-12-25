Here Comes Santa Clause, Skiers Dress in Matching Red Outfits to Boost Christmas Spirit

Skiers dressed as Santa Claus glide gracefully down the slopes at Hakodateyama Ski Resort in Takashima, Shiga Prefecture, on Tuesday. This annual event, held since 2015 to boost Christmas spirit, attracted 30 participants this year. After the starting signal, participants started slowly gliding together in a line down the approximately 300-meter course, waving to cheering spectators. “It was fun skiing together in matching outfits,” said a local second-year junior high school student who participated with two friends. The resort opened Saturday and plans to operate daily through March 22.