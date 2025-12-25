Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>General News

Here Comes Santa Clause, Skiers Dress in Matching Red Outfits to Boost Christmas Spirit


The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:57 JST, December 25, 2025

Skiers dressed as Santa Claus glide gracefully down the slopes at Hakodateyama Ski Resort in Takashima, Shiga Prefecture, on Tuesday. This annual event, held since 2015 to boost Christmas spirit, attracted 30 participants this year. After the starting signal, participants started slowly gliding together in a line down the approximately 300-meter course, waving to cheering spectators. “It was fun skiing together in matching outfits,” said a local second-year junior high school student who participated with two friends. The resort opened Saturday and plans to operate daily through March 22.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING