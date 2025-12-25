Japanese Man to Scale Antarctica’s Highest Mountain in Memory of Climbing Enthusiast

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Tsukasa Sasaki

OTSU — A mountain guide will attempt to scale Vinson Massif, the highest peak in Antarctica, early next year, as he takes over from a woman who died before she could make the 4,892-meter climb.

“The expedition will carry on her ambition,” said Tsukasa Sasaki, 50, from Higashiomi, Shiga Prefecture.

At the end of November, Sasaki was approached by an acquaintance of the woman.

“Someone who planned to climb Vinson Massif is unable to go. Would you like to do the climb in her place?” he was asked. He declined the sudden offer, since there was not much time left before the departure date of Dec. 26.

Besides the roughly ¥10 million that would be required in expedition fees, he would also need careful training.

However, Sasaki said he wondered what he should do since he had always hoped to go to Antarctica someday.

Sasaki then learned the woman had already paid the costs, and he was mentioned as someone who might fulfil her goal. The payments would not be refunded, even if the trip was canceled.

“I thought it must have been a special offer for her family, too,” Sasaki said. He was told directly by the family that they were glad to have someone who could go to the massif in the woman’s place.

“I feel the weight of responsibility. Since I have decided to go, I will give it my all,” Sasaki said.

Temperatures on Vinson Massif range from minus 30 C to minus 40 C, and the winds there are powerful. While making his travel arrangements, Sasaki has been preparing for the expedition with running and altitude training.

He will depart Japan on Dec. 26 as per the woman’s plan, aiming to reach the summit around Jan. 4.

Sasaki said he will repay the woman’s family for the costs using his own savings. Since he does not have enough to cover the full amount, he is seeking sponsors and supporters.

“I will carry on her will in the Antarctic, keeping her in mind on my trek,” he said.

For those interested in offering support, inquiries can be made via the website for Outdoor Station Mahoroba (https://os-mahoroba.com/ ).