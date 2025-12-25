Hot word :

Santa Claus Diver Feeds Fish, Marine Animals at Sunshine Aquarium

The Yomiuri Shimbun
A diver swims with zebra sharks at the Sunshine Aquarium in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:01 JST, December 25, 2025

A diver wearing Santa Claus costume dove into an aquarium tank to feed fish and marine animals at the Sunshine Aquarium in Toshima, Tokyo.

In a tank housing a total of 1,500 fish and 45 other species, the diver fed the fish and played with zebra sharks.

