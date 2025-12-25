Santa Claus Diver Feeds Fish, Marine Animals at Sunshine Aquarium
The Yomiuri Shimbun
15:01 JST, December 25, 2025
A diver wearing Santa Claus costume dove into an aquarium tank to feed fish and marine animals at the Sunshine Aquarium in Toshima, Tokyo.
In a tank housing a total of 1,500 fish and 45 other species, the diver fed the fish and played with zebra sharks.
