Santa Claus Diver Feeds Fish, Marine Animals at Sunshine Aquarium

A diver swims with zebra sharks at the Sunshine Aquarium in Tokyo on Tuesday.

A diver wearing Santa Claus costume dove into an aquarium tank to feed fish and marine animals at the Sunshine Aquarium in Toshima, Tokyo.

In a tank housing a total of 1,500 fish and 45 other species, the diver fed the fish and played with zebra sharks.