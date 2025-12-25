Hotel at One of Japan’s Earliest-Sunrise Spots Suddenly Closed, Raising Concerns over New Year’s Day Reservations
12:27 JST, December 25, 2025
A hotel in Inubosaki, Chiba Prefecture, one of the earliest sunrise observation spots in Japan, suddenly suspended operations, leaving customers and travel agencies who have made reservations around New Year’s Day unsure about if their bookings are still valid.
Located at the eastern-most tip of the east coast in Choshi, Inubosaki is popular destination around the New Year period, with many flocking to the area to catch the first sunrise on New Year’s Day.
Since suspending operations of “Hotel Dew Daishin,” customers and travel agencies have been experiencing difficulties getting in contact with the hotel as of Wednesday. They turned to the Choshi Tourism Association with inquiries such as “I have reservations on New Year’s Day, but I can’t contact the hotel” and “Is it true the hotel has been temporarily closed?”
The association confirmed that a temporary closure notice was placed at the hotel entrance in early November. However, it has been unable to get in touch with the operating company, which took over the business last year.
Hotels in Inubosaki are usually fully booked around the New Year holidays.
