Japan’s Average Temperature This Year Ranks 3rd Highest since 1898, Last Year Ranks 1st, Year Before 2nd
15:24 JST, December 24, 2025
Japan’s average temperature this year ranks third highest since records began in 1898, the Japan Meteorological Agency announced Wednesday. The highest was 2024, followed by 2023.
Warm air frequently covered northern Japan this year, leading to record-high summer average temperatures in northern, eastern, and western Japan.
Nationwide, high pressure brought many sunny days, and the Pacific coast of western Japan is expected to see its highest annual sunshine hours on record.
