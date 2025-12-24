Shrine Maidens Assemble Treasure Ships Ahead of New Year’s Pilgrimage
12:15 JST, December 24, 2025
Shrine maidens carefully assemble white ceramic takarabune or treasure ships at Shirahige Shrine in Sumida Ward, Tokyo. With the New Year approaching, preparations are entering their final stage for the Seven Lucky Gods pilgrimage, a seasonal custom in which people visit temples and shrines along the Sumida River. The treasure ship is made to carry the divided sacred spirits of the Seven Lucky Gods. The tradition dates back to the Edo period (1603–1867). It is said that visiting the district’s temples and shrines at the start of the year, collecting these sacred representations, and placing them aboard a treasure ship to display at home helps invite good fortune.
