Hakone Ekiden Banners Hung at Tokyo’s JR Shinagawa Station Ahead of Long-Distance Relay Race

Banners modeled after the sashes to be worn by runners in the Tokyo-Hakone Intercollegiate Ekiden were hung at JR Shinagawa Station in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Monday.

The designs for the banners, measuring 3.2 meters long and 60 centimeters wide, were based on the sashes to be worn by the 21 teams set to participate in next month’s 102nd Hakone Ekiden.

They were hung next to each other near the central ticket gates, and people at the station were seen taking photos of the colorful sight.

The banners, set up by Nippon Television Network Corp., will stay up through Sunday. Nippon TV will air the relay race, which is cosponsored by The Yomiuri Shimbun.