Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>General News
#Minato Ward #Tokyo

Hakone Ekiden Banners Hung at Tokyo’s JR Shinagawa Station Ahead of Long-Distance Relay Race

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Banners modeled after the sashes to be worn by runners in the Tokyo-Hakone Intercollegiate Ekiden are seen hanging at JR Shinagawa Station in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Monday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:14 JST, December 23, 2025

Banners modeled after the sashes to be worn by runners in the Tokyo-Hakone Intercollegiate Ekiden were hung at JR Shinagawa Station in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Monday.

The designs for the banners, measuring 3.2 meters long and 60 centimeters wide, were based on the sashes to be worn by the 21 teams set to participate in next month’s 102nd Hakone Ekiden.

They were hung next to each other near the central ticket gates, and people at the station were seen taking photos of the colorful sight.

The banners, set up by Nippon Television Network Corp., will stay up through Sunday. Nippon TV will air the relay race, which is cosponsored by The Yomiuri Shimbun.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Related Tags

#Minato Ward #Tokyo

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING