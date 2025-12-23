Takaichi Visits 2025 Press Photo Showcase in Tokyo; Top News Moments of the Year Include LDP Election
14:45 JST, December 23, 2025
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has visited an exhibition of the most defining news photographs from the past year at the Nihombashi Mitsukoshi Main Store in Tokyo.
On Monday, she took the time to view images capturing pivotal moments from 2025, including the October presidential election of the Liberal Democratic Party and the Japan-U.S. summit meeting.
A die-hard Hanshin Tigers fan, Takaichi stood striking a victory pose next to a photo of when the team celebrated clinching the Central League pennant for the first time in two years.
She inscribed the four-character motto “Suko Yukon” on a photograph of herself taking the president’s chair after winning the party leadership race. This calligraphic expression signifies a noble and majestic spirit.
