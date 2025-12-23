Japanese Actors Haru, Mahiro Takasugi Announce Marriage



Actor Haru, left, and Mahiro Takasugi

Actors Haru and Mahiro Takasugi announced their marriage through their respective Instagram accounts on Tuesday.

In the joint statement, which was signed, Haru and Takasugi said: “We are still inexperienced. On the occasion of our marriage, we are determined to approach work with sincerity so that we can grow ourselves as individuals and actors.”

Haru, 34, is known for her role in NHK’s morning serial drama “Asa ga Kita,” which aired in 2015. Takasugi, 29, costarred in Fuji TV’s drama “Watashi no Oyomekun” with Haru in 2023.