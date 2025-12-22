Apple Growers in Japan’s Aomori Turn to Peaches Amid Rising Temperatures

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A farmer checks sunburned apples on his farm in Hirakawa, Aomori Prefecture, on Oct. 22.

Apple production areas also are feeling the effects of climate change.

The harvest of early-season varieties of apples starts in Aomori Prefecture’s Tsugaru region in September. “I think everyone has noticed that these varieties no longer suit the climate here,” said a 47-year-old farmer in Hirakawa in the prefecture.

High temperatures can damage apples, which might become discolored or develop flushed areas on the skin. Trying to prevent this became such a burden on Ono that he replaced some of his apple trees with peach trees. These peaches are rarely affected by heat, and have become a brand known as “Tsugaru no momo” that has a sugar content of 11% or higher.

“These peaches fetch high prices,” Ono said. “My livelihood hinges on my farm, so this is better than hopelessly trying to keep growing apples.”

Converting land to peach orchards began in the region about 20 years ago. This is partly because peaches can be harvested even before the typhoon season arrives. However, a growing number of producers have switched crops in recent years due to “concerns about rising temperatures,” an official of the Tsugaru Mirai Agricultural Cooperative Association said.

According to the Aomori prefectural government, 48 hectares of land across seven cities, towns and villages in the Tsugaru region was used to grow peaches in 2015. As of 2023, this had expanded to 73 hectares, with at least 200 people currently producing peaches in the region.

The Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Ministry provides support for the introduction of shading nets and the switch to heat-resistant fruit varieties, and launching a subsidy program for farmers changing to different varieties in fiscal 2024.

“We’ll continue providing assistance to farmers who have been struggling to grow fruit like they did before,” a ministry official said.